Coriander, Aluminium, Copper, Zinc futures decline; Guar seed, Cottonseed oil cake futures rise

Multi Commodity Exchange Update: Stocks market today declined for the third day running and ended nearly 1 per cent lower amid a weak trend in global equities. The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 518.64 points to settle at 61,144.84. The broader NSE Nifty fell 147.70 points to end at 18,159.95. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, coriander, copper, aluminium and zinc declined amid a weak trend while Guar seed futures and cottonseed oil cake futures gained on higher demands.

Coriander prices declined by Rs 74 to Rs 10,410 per quintal in futures trade as speculators reduced their exposure amid weak demand in the spot market. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander contracts for December delivery eased by Rs 74 or 0.71 per cent to Rs 10,410 per quintal in 9,580 lots.

Copper futures on Monday fell Rs 3 to Rs 670.15 per kilogram as participants cut their positions amid muted demand in the domestic market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for November delivery eased by Rs 3 or 0.45 per cent to Rs 670.15 per kg in a business turnover of 4,409 lots.

Aluminium prices on Monday fell Rs 1.35 to Rs 207.80 per kilogram in the futures market as participants trimmed their positions on a weak trend in the spot market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for delivery in November declined by Rs 1.35 or 0.65 per cent to Rs 207.80 per kg in 3,287 lots.

Zinc prices on Monday fell by 1.28 per cent to Rs 266.65 per kilogram in the futures trade as speculators reduced their exposure taking negative cues from the spot market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for November delivery traded lower by Rs 3.45 or 1.28 per cent at Rs 266.65 per kg in 1,865 lots.

Guar seed prices on Monday increased by Rs 186 to Rs 6,029 per 10 quintals in futures trade after speculators widened their positions following a firm trend in the spot market. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed contracts for December delivery increased by Rs 186 or 3.09 per cent to Rs 6,029 per 10 quintals with an open interest of 52,475 lots.

Cottonseed oil cake prices on Monday rose by Rs 26 to Rs 2,679 per quintal in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions amid higher demand. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for December delivery traded up by Rs 26 or 0.97 per cent at Rs 2,679 per quintal with an open interest of 38,460 lots.

