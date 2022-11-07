DCX Systems IPO allotment today: Check GMP, direct links to see allotment status

New Delhi: The share allotment of DCX Systems initial public offering (IPO) is taking place on Monday. Those who had subscribed to DCX Systems IPO will get their share allotment today. Subscribers may refer to the following two direct links and find out if their your IPO share has been allotted or not.

https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

How to check DCX Systems IPO allotment status via BSE, NSE

- Click the BSE link

- From the list, choose LIC IPO

- Enter your IPO details like application number, PAN card details

- Clear the 'Im not a robot' button

- You will be able to see your LIC IPO allotment status now.

DCX Systems IPO Listing, GMP and other details

DCX Systems initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 69.79 times on its last day on November 2. The issue, with a price band of Rs 197 to Rs 207 per share, will likely list on BSE and NSE on November 11. As per reports, the DCX Systems latest GMP suggests a premium of Rs 75.

The Bengaluru-based company is primarily engaged in system integration and manufacturing a comprehensive array of cables and wire harness assemblies, and are also involved in kitting.

DCX Systems' revenue from operations grew at a CAGR of 56.64 per cent from Rs 449 crore in fiscal 2020 to Rs 1,102 crore in fiscal 2022.

Edelweiss Financial Services, Axis Capital and Saffron Capital Advisors are the book running lead managers to the issue. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on both the bourses, BSE and NSE.