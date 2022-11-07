topStoriesenglish
NewsBusinessMarkets
DCX SYSTEMS IPO

DCX Systems IPO allotment today: Check GMP, direct links to see allotment status

The issue, with a price band of Rs 197 to Rs 207 per share, will likely list on BSE and NSE on November 11. As per reports, the DCX Systems latest GMP suggests a premium of Rs 75.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Nov 07, 2022, 11:55 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

DCX Systems IPO allotment today: Check GMP, direct links to see allotment status

New Delhi: The share allotment of DCX Systems initial public offering (IPO) is taking place on Monday. Those who had subscribed to DCX Systems IPO will get their share allotment today. Subscribers may refer to the following two direct links and find out if their your IPO share has been allotted or not.

https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

How to check DCX Systems  IPO allotment status via BSE, NSE

- Click the BSE link

- From the list, choose LIC IPO

- Enter your IPO details like application number, PAN card details

- Clear the 'Im not a robot' button

- You will be able to see your LIC IPO allotment status now.

DCX Systems IPO Listing, GMP and other details

DCX Systems initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 69.79 times on its last day on November 2. The issue, with a price band of Rs 197 to Rs 207 per share, will likely list on BSE and NSE on November 11. As per reports, the DCX Systems latest GMP suggests a premium of Rs 75.

The Bengaluru-based company is primarily engaged in system integration and manufacturing a comprehensive array of cables and wire harness assemblies, and are also involved in kitting.

DCX Systems' revenue from operations grew at a CAGR of 56.64 per cent from Rs 449 crore in fiscal 2020 to Rs 1,102 crore in fiscal 2022.

Edelweiss Financial Services, Axis Capital and Saffron Capital Advisors are the book running lead managers to the issue. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on both the bourses, BSE and NSE.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 05, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Is pollution only Delhi's problem?
DNA Video
DNA: Reality Check of Indira Rasoi Yojana in Rajasthan
DNA Video
DNA: Is Pakistan heading towards 'Civil War'?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 04, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Imran Khan badly injured after being shot during Azadi March
DNA Video
DNA Breaking: Tension in Peshawar after attack on Imran
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; November 3, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Operation Kalank...DNA Investigation
DNA
DNA: Central government responsible for stubble burning?