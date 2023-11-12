Diwali 2023: What Is Muhurat Trading? Know Its Timing And More

New Delhi: Every year on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, the Indian market holds a unique one-hour trading session in the evening known as "Muhurat trading," even though the market is closed. The term "Muhurat" denotes a fortunate moment. So, are you ready for a special treat on the stock market this Diwali?



Both the BSE and NSE are gearing up for a one-hour trading session, famously known as the 'muhurat' trading session today, on November 12.

Beginning Of Samvat 2080

It's not just any trading session – it marks the beginning of Samvat 2080, a new year in the Vikrami calendar, which is ahead of our regular calendar by about 57 years.

Muhurat Trading: Time

Mark your calendar for Sunday, November 12, from 6 pm to 7:15 pm. That's when the muhurat trading session will be in full swing.

Muhurat Trading: All About

This special trading session is like your regular stock market action, but with a twist – it's super short, happening only once a year. The timing is chosen based on planetary positions, thought to be extra lucky.

Many traders believe that making gains during this session brings in good fortune and wealth for the upcoming year.