Eid Stock Market Holiday 2024: Are NSE, BSE Closed Today, June 17? Check Here

New Delhi: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) is closed today, June 17 in observance of Bakrid. This closure includes the equity segment, equity derivative segment and securities lending and borrowing (SLB) segment, according to the BSE’s official website.

When does regular trading resume after June 17?

Trading in the Indian stock market will resume normally on Tuesday, June 18, starting with a fifteen-minute pre-opening session at 9:00 am. This is followed by regular trading at 9:15 am, as stated on the BSE and NSE websites. (Also Read: PM Modi To Release Rs 20,000 Crore In Varanasi Under PM-KISAN Scheme On THIS Date)

MCX Holiday June 2024

The Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited (MCX) will be closed for the morning session on June 17. However, it will reopen for the evening session from 5:00 PM to 11:30 pm/11:55 pm. (Also Read: IRDAI Introduces Higher Surrender Payouts On Early Exit From Life Insurance Policies)

When will the next stock market holiday occur in 2024?

The Indian stock market will observe a holiday on July 17 for Muharram.

Stock market holiday in 2024: Complete List

In 2024, the BSE has scheduled 14 holidays for the equity, equity derivatives, and SLB segments. You can find the complete list on the BSE India website at https://www.bseindia.com/.

Here are the dates when the markets were closed in 2024:

- Republic Day (January 26)

- Mahashivaratri (March 8)

- Holi (March 25)

- Good Friday (March 29)

- Ramzan Id (April 11)

- Ram Navami (April 17)

- Maharashtra Day (May 1)

Here are the dates when the markets will be closed in 2024:

- Bakri Id (June 17)

- Muharram (July 17)

- Independence Day (August 15)

- Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti (October 2)

- Diwali (November 1)

- Gurunanak Jayanti (November 15)

- Christmas (December 25)