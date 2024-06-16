New Delhi: In a significant move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Varanasi on June 18 to release Rs 20,000 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme. During his visit, he will present certificates to over 20,000 self-help groups which are recognised as Krishi Sakhis. This marked the release of the 17th instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme.

The event will be coordinated by the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare along with the Government of Uttar Pradesh. PM Modi on June 10 started his third term by approving the release of the 17th instalment of the PM-Kisan Scheme. This instalment aims to benefit 9.3 crore farmers by distributing around Rs 20,000 crore. (Also Read: IRDAI Introduces Higher Surrender Payouts On Early Exit From Life Insurance Policies)

The scheme was launched in February 2029 and it transfers Rs 6,000 annually in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 directly into the Aadhaar-linked bank accounts of farmers. Chouhan emphasised that the 17th instalment worth Rs 20,000 crore will be distributed to more than 9.26 crore beneficiary farmers with a single click by the Prime Minister from Varanasi. (Also Read: SBI To Monetise Subsidiaries After Scaling Up Their Businesses: Chairman Khara)

2.5 Crore Farmers Expected to Join Nationwide

Around 2.5 crore farmers nationwide are expected to join the event. Additionally, 732 Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs), over 1 lakh Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies, and 5 lakh Common Service Centres (CSCs) across the country will participate to raise awareness among farmers.

During the event, PM Modi will also distribute certificates to more than 30,000 Self Help Groups (SHGs) as Krishi Sakhis and will present certificates to five Krishi Sakhis as a token gesture.

“This financial assistance will support farmers in meeting their agricultural and other incidental needs.

A farmer-centric digital infrastructure has ensured the benefits of the scheme reach all farmers across the country without any involvement of middlemen. Maintaining absolute transparency in registering and verifying beneficiaries, the Government of India has disbursed over Rs 3.04 lakh crore to more than 11 crore farmers nationwide. With this release, the total amount transferred to the beneficiaries since the scheme’s inception will exceed Rs 3.24 lakh crore,” Chouhan stated.

Additionally, several Union Ministers will visit 50 KVKs to interact with farmers and raise awareness about various departmental schemes. They will also distribute certificates to the trained Krishi Sakhis in these areas.