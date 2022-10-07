Electronics Mart India IPO closes today: Check today’s GMP, expected listing price and other details

New Delhi: Electronics Mart India IPO GMP (grey market premium) today suggests that subscribers are going to see a steady debut. As per today's GMP, Electronics Mart India is available at a premium of Rs 34.

Electronics Mart India stock market debut

According to market analysts, Electronics Mart India initial public offering (IPO) shares could make a positive debut on the public bourses. Electronics Mart India listing is going to happen on October 17, 2022. The consumer durables retail chain will be listed on both NSE and BSE.

Electronics Mart India IPO Details

Electronics Mart India received 7.57 times subscription on the second day of offer on Thursday. The IPO got bids for 47.29 crore shares against 6.25 crore shares on offer, according to NSE data. The category for non-institutional investors was subscribed 11.74 times, while the portion for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) attracted 7.81 times subscription. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 4.01 times subscription.

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating to Rs 500 crore, with no offer for sale component. Price range for the offer is Rs 56-59 a share.

On Tuesday, the public offer of Electronics Mart India was subscribed 1.69 times on the first day of offer.

Electronics Mart India

Electronics Mart India Ltd (EMIL) was founded by Pavan Kumar Bajaj and Karan Bajaj as a proprietary concern with a consumer durables and electronics store under the name of Bajaj Electronics.

Its multi-brand outlets operate under the brand name Bajaj Electronics other than two specialised stores under the name 'Kitchen Stories', catering to kitchen specific-requirements and one specialised store format under the name 'Audio & Beyond', focusing on high-end home audio and home automation solutions.

Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, IIFL Securities and JM Financial are the managers to the offer.

With PTI Inputs