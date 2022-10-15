NewsBusinessMarkets
Electronics Mart IPO Grey Market Premium: Check issue details, latest GMP today, subscription, other details

Electronics Mart IPO issues were subscribed 71.93 times with the qualified institutional buyers quota attracting bids 169.54 times the reserved quota.

Oct 15, 2022
  • Electronics Mart IPO will be listed on stock exchanges on October 17
  • Electronics Mart India IPO opened on October 4 and closed on October 7 this month.
  • The IPO issues were subscribed 71.93 times

Electronics Mart IPO Details: Just two days are left for the listing of Electronics Mart IPO and all eyes are now on October 17 when the shares will be listed on benchmark indices. According to the Bombay Stock Exchange, the equity shares of Electronics Mart will be listed on the exchange in the Group 'B' securities. It may be recalled that Electronics Mart India IPO opened on October 4 and closed on October 7 this month. 

The IPO lot size was 254 shares and a retail-individual investor was eligible to apply for up to 13 lots (3302 shares or Rs 194,818). The issues were subscribed 71.93 times with the qualified institutional buyers quota attracting bids 169.54 times the reserved quota.

Electronics Mart IPO GMP today, October 15:
Grey Market Premium is the amount above which a share gets listed. As per current market trends, the GMP of the Electronics Mart IPO is commanding a premium of Rs 30 as on October 15. This means, the shares will be listed at around Rs 86-89 per share (Rs 56-59 + Rs 30). The price band for the IPO was Rs 56-59 per equity share.

The GMP shows that the market is bullish on Electronics Mart shares and it will list above its price band. 

