NSE

Fake Assurance On Investment Returns: Check Names, Phone Numbers Of Individuals Released By NSE

The stock exchange also advised investors not to share their trading credentials such as user id/password with anyone.

|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2024, 03:32 PM IST|Source: IANS
New Delhi: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday issued an advisory cautioning investors of two individuals promising assured returns on investment in the stock market. 

The exchange said in a statement that investors are cautioned and advised not to subscribe to any such scheme/product offered by any person/entity offering indicative/assured/guaranteed returns in the stock market as the same is prohibited by law.

The NSE said that the person named 'Iffat Marash' associated with an entity named 'Ant Retail League Club' operating through the mobile number '9366866149' and another individual named 'Sadia Arshad' operating via mobile number '9366322942' -- is "providing securities market tips and assured returns on investment in the stock market".

"It may also be noted that the said person/entity are not registered either as a member or authorised person of any registered member of the National Stock Exchange of India Limited," said the NSE.

The stock exchange also advised investors not to share their trading credentials such as user id/password with anyone.

"Exchange has provided a facility of 'Know/Locate your Stock Broker' under the link https://www.nseindia.com/invest/find-a-stock-broker on its website, to check the details of the registered member and its Authorised Persons," it mentioned.

