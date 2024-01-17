trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2710499
LIFE INSURANCE CORPORATION OF INDIA

Good News For LIC Investors! Shares Cross Retail IPO Price For First Time

The Life Insurance Corporation of India has touched 5.71 trillion market capitalisation. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jan 17, 2024, 11:06 AM IST
New Delhi: The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock price have seen good surge in the past couple of months, with the company's shares crossing listing day price of Rs 904 for the first time today (Wednesday, January 17)

LIC shares have hit intraday high of Rs 919.45 52-week high of Rs 919.45 on BSE, rising from 52-week low of 530.20. Shares of LIC have risen 12.85 percent in the last one month and 28.17 in the last one year. 

The insurance behemoth has touched 5.71 trillion market capitalisation. Analysts believe that the strong market capitalisation was witnessed on the back of LIC's Jeevan Utsav plan which is an Individual, Savings, Whole Life Insurance plan with Guaranteed Additions throughout Premium Paying Term. 

