Hariom Pipe IPO: Check subscription status, latest GMP; should you subscribe?

New Delhi: Hariom Pipe Industries Limited opened its initial public offer (IPO) for subscriptions starting today, March 30. The IPO will remain open for subscription till April 5 2022. Investors who are yet to place their bids can first check Hariom Pipe IPO and the latest GMP before placing their offers.

Hariom Pipe Industries Limited is a manufacturer of iron and steel products. The company is planning to raise about Rs 130.05 crore via IPO. The company will issue a total of 8,500,000 fresh equity shares with the IPO.

Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the official registrar handling the IPO. According to stock market experts’ recommendations, Hariom Pipe IPO gets a subscribe tag. Experts suggest that the firm has a competitive advantage over its competitors, thanks to its backward integration of the production process.

Hariom Pipe IPO Subscription Status

Hariom Pipes IPO was subscribed 0.15 times by 10:43 AM today, according to a report by Mint. The retail quota of the IPO was subscribed 0.44 times in the early hours of March 30, 2022.

Hariom Pipe Industries Limited has fixed the IPO price band at Rs 144 to Rs 153 per equity share. Bidders can apply to the offer in a lot of 98 shares of the company. An individual investor can bid for a minimum of one and a maximum of 13 lots.

Hariom Pipe IPO GMP

The GMP of Hariom Pipe IPO isn't available on market analysis platforms, as of now. Investors can come back later to check the latest Hariom Pipe IPO GMP.

Hariom Pipe IPO Allotment and Listing

Hariom Pipe IPO shares are expected to be allotted on April 8, 2022. The shares of the company are likely to list on both NSE and BSE on April 13, 2022.

