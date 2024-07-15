Hcl Tech Shares Jump Nearly 5 Pc On Good Q1 Results

New Delhi: Shares of HCLTech climbed nearly 5 percent in early following announcements of better-than-expected Q1FY25 earnings. Shares of HCLTech reached day's high price of Rs 1,635.85, climbing 4.83 percent. The company's shares were trading higher by 1.77 percent at Rs 1,587.95 at 10:54 am.

The IT company posted a 20.4 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 4,257 crore for the June-ended quarter and gave a revenue growth guidance of 3-5 per cent for FY25.

HCLTech Interim Dividend FY 2024-25

The Board of Directors has declared an Interim Dividend of Rs 12 per equity share of Rs 2 each of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25.

HCLTech Interim Dividend FY 2024-25: Record Date, Payment Date

The Record date of July 23, 2024 fixed for the payment of the aforesaid interim dividend has been confirmed by the Board of Directors. The payment date of the said interim dividend shall be August 1, 2024.