India Inc sees steepest decline in deal values, big-ticket investments vanish

"Like many other countries, Asia's third-largest economy has also been grappling with soaring inflation, aggravated by rising commodity prices. A weaker rupee has further bumped up imported inflation," said Shanthi Vijetha, Partner, Growth, Grant Thornton Bharat. 

Last Updated: Aug 19, 2022, 03:55 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • India Inc saw the steepest decline in deal values.
  • Asia's 3rd largest economy has also been grappling with soaring inflation, said Shanthi Vijetha.
  • The YTD 2022 recorded 17 IPO with an issue size of $6 billion.

New Delhi: India Inc saw the steepest decline in deal values owing to the lack of big-ticket investments last month, registering 171 mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and private equity (PE) deals valued at $2 billion, a new report has shown. At $280 million for 32 deals in July, the M&A deals witnessed a significant downtrend both in terms of deal volumes, by 14 percent, and deal values by 95 percent, according to Grant Thornton Bharat Dealtracker report.

Cross-border transactions recorded the second lowest, both in terms of deal volumes and values in the last 12 months owing to global tensions. With 28 percent of M&A deal volumes each, the start-up and IT sectors continued to dominate deal activity with nine deals each cumulatively valued at $162 million. (Also Read: 50% of companies planning job cuts amid economic downturn: Report)

"The month saw the birth of only one Unicorn, OneCard, in the fintech segment," she mentioned. While M&A deal activity saw an uptick in deal volumes compared to June, which saw the lowest monthly volumes in the last 19 months, the deal values saw a decline due to a lack of high-value transactions and non-disclosure of values in the majority of the deals.

The PE landscape saw 139 deals valued at $1.7 billion. While PE transactions continued to account for over 80 percent of overall deal activity, deal values witnessed a significant decline. "The start-up sector continued to drive the PE deal volumes for July 2022 with a 70 percent share of volumes, with investment values of $0.6 billion," the report said.

The retail tech segment led the investment volumes in the start-up sector with 20 percent deals, followed by enterprise application and infrastructure and fintech at 18 percent each. The year-to-date (YTD) 2022 recorded 17 initial public offerings (IPO) with an issue size of $6 billion, compared to 28 IPO issues, raising $7 billion in YTD 2021, the report mentioned.

