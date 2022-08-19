New Delhi: Ko Sesha, a Tamil lyricist, recently vented on Twitter after discovering meat chunks in a vegetarian dish he had ordered from a Bengaluru restaurant using Swiggy.

On August 17, he tweeted, "Found pieces of chicken meat in the 'gobi manchurian with corn fried rice' that I had ordered."

Two of Sesha's non-vegetarian friends tasted the pieces to confirm that they were made of chicken, according to Sesha.

Sesha alleged that Swiggy made him an inadequate offer of compensation when he brought up the issue with them.

Found pieces of chicken meat in the “Gobi Manchurian with Corn Fried Rice” that i ordered on @Swiggy from the @tbc_india. What’s worse was Swiggy customer care offered me a compensation of Rs. 70 (!!!) for “offending my religious sentiments”. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/4slmyooYWq — Ko Sesha (@KoSesha) August 17, 2022

"What’s worse was Swiggy customer care offered me a compensation of Rs. 70 (!!!) for offending my religious sentiments," he said. "I have been a strict vegetarian all of my life and it disgusts me to think how casually they tried to buy my values."

More than 1,300 people liked and more than 500 people retweeted Sesha's tweet.

Regarding the confusion, many people vented their rage.

"It's been happening a lot," one user commented. "At the office, we ordered veg pizzas. They managed to sneak in one non-veg."

"If you can't tell the difference between vegetarian and non-vegetarian food, maybe you're in the wrong business," another user wrote.

Some argue that the restaurant should be blamed rather than the food delivery platform.

One Twitter user wrote, "The food is packed/sealed by the restaurant and given to the delivery executive." "They can't see what's inside, so Swiggy isn't at fault here."

However, someone online pointed out to him that the restaurant in question, The Bowl Company, was a Swiggy cloud kitchen.

Swiggy stated on Twitter that it was investigating the situation.

Hey Manasa, we can assure you that the above incident is being looked into. We can assure you that this is certainly not the norm. Do let us know if you have faced any issues while ordering with us and we'll be happy to assist you.



^Rakshith — Swiggy Cares (@SwiggyCares) August 18, 2022

Swiggy Cares, Swiggy's official support handle, tweeted in response to a customer who said they would install the food delivery app, "We can assure you that this is certainly not the norm." "We will take appropriate action against the offending outlet."