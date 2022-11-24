Indian benchmark indices Sensex, Nifty break many records on Thursday; Close at all-time high

New Delhi: Indian Benchmark Indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty broke many records on Thursday, closing at all-time high. The 30-share BSE Sensex gained 762.10 points or 1.24% to close a record high of 62,272 while the 50-share NSE Nifty hiked 216.85 points or 1.19% to close all-time high of 18,484.10.

The top gainers were Apollo Hospitals, HDFC Life, BPCL, HCL Technologies and Power Grid while the top losers were Coal India, Bajaj Finserv, Kotak Bank, Bajaj Finance and Hero MotoCorp. Rupee gained amid weakness in Dollar Index Rupee and rose 21 paise against the Dollar to 81.72 in early trade.

Singapore-base SGX Nifty, an early indicator of movement in NIfty50 was trading at 18,384, up 130 or 0.71 per cent while Dow 30 Futures were trading at 34,248, up 53.90 points or 0.16 per cent.

Dow 30 Futures 34,246, down 51.90 points or 0.15 per cent.

Tata Consumer Products share Price jumps by 3%

Since the media reports begin circulating about the acquisition of Bisleri brand by FMGC company Tata Consumers Products, the share price of the company was trading in green and closed up by 3%.

“Tata Group will nurture and take care of it (Bisleri) even better," Bisleri Chairman Ramesh Chauhan told media. He added that several other players had shown interest in buying the company but he believes in "Tata’s culture of values ​​and integrity".