Black Friday Sale 2022 is live in India; HUGE offs and discounts in Samsung India, Chroma stores -- Details Inside

New Delhi: Black Friday Sale 2022 is coming on November 25. A dream day for every shopper when stores and shops offer steep discounts and offers to customers. Though it’s originated and followed in the United States, it’s popularity has been increased globally. Now many companies in India are also offering sales and deals for Black Friday sales 2022.

The day following Thanksgiving is commonly considered as a Black Friday – the day of shopping. Black Friday sales aren’t a trend in India, but growing popularity especially among GenZ has forced international e-commerces and companies to give offers and discounts on the Black Friday day.

What is Black Friday Sales?

It’s a traditional convention day in the United States when shops, retail stores and now e-commerce sites offer steep discounts and offers to shoppers. It’s usually happened following Thanksgiving day’s immediate Friday.

Shoppers flood the shops and retail stores in a huge number in order to grab the eye-catching deals and offers. The trend has grown in the late 1980s when merchants started to spread the red-to-black profit narrative.

Samsung India is offering good discounts in India

The sale is now live on Smasung India for Black Friday. It is offering good discounts and offers on smartphones, refrigators, smart TVs, smartwatches, earbuds, more.

Samsung premium smartphone – Galaxy S22 Ultra is 17% off during the sale. It will cost around Rs 109999. Moreover, customers can avail bank cashbacks and app welcome offers up to Rs 10,000. Similiary, Galaxy Z Flip 4 is coming at Rs 89999 including Rs 9000 off with Bank cashback and App welcome for a variant of 8GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

Galaxy Buds2 Pro will cost around Rs 17999 fetching the discount of 10%. Likewise, Galaxy Z Fold4 for a 12GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant comes at a price of Rs 15,4999 including Rs 10000 off with bank cashback and app welcome vouchers.

Croma Store is also offering Black Friday sale

Customers can get discount up to 10% on Credit and Debit cards of ICICI Bank. The Black Friday sale on Croma store is available on retail stores between 18th to 27th November. Offers and Discounts on Chroma website are refreshing time to time. You have to check the website again and again to see the offers and discounts on a particular products.