close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSE

Investor wealth erode by over Rs 5.55 lakh crore in 2 days as markets end deep in red

The BSE Sensex fell 792.82 points or 2.01 percent to 38,720.57 while the NSE Nifty closed 252.55 points or 2.14 percent to 11,558.60 on poor investor sentiment on followed by Union Budget proposals and global-sell off.

Investor wealth erode by over Rs 5.55 lakh crore in 2 days as markets end deep in red

New Delhi: Investor wealth eroded by over Rs 5.55 lakh crore in over two days as the markets closed deep in the red, sliding for the second day on Monday.

Led by the sharp fall in the equity market, the market capitalisation (m-cap) of BSE-listed companies dropped Rs 5,55,707.85 to Rs 1,48,02,367.68 (provisional data) as compared to market capitalisation at Rs 1,53,58,075.53 on July 04 (Thursday). On Friday, the M-cap was at Rs 1,51,35,495.86.

The BSE Sensex fell 792.82 points or 2.01 percent to 38,720.57 while the NSE Nifty closed 252.55 points or 2.14 percent to 11,558.60 on poor investor sentiment on followed by Union Budget proposals and global-sell off.

Analysts also believe that caution ahead of the June quarter earnings season also led to the market fall.

Intra-day sensex touched a high of 39,476.38 and low of 38,605.48 while the Nifty shuttled between high of 11,771.90 and low of 11,523.30.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 89.38 crore, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares to the tune of Rs 275.63 crore, provisional data showed.

 

Tags:
BSENSEStock marketInvestor wealth
Next
Story

Bloodbath continues on Dalal Street; Sensex tanks 792 points, Nifty falls below 11,600

Must Watch

PT58S

Zee News Wrap: Wrap of top stories of this hour, 08 July 2019