Investor wealth soars Rs 1.91 lakh crore as markets rally

New Delhi: Investor wealth surged by Rs 1,91,540.25 crore on Thursday following a rally in the market.

Led by the rally in the equity market helped the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies gained Rs 1,91,540.25 crore to Rs 1,35,48,847.54 crore on Thursday from 1,33,57,307.29 crore on Wednesday.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 34,208.05, up 700.13 points, or 2.09 per cent.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack were, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, SBI, PowerGrid, HDFC, Tata Steel, ITC, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries and M&M , climbing 5.46 percent. On the other hand, ONGC, HUL, Bharti Airtel, TCS, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Auto, Nestle and Maruti were among the laggards, falling upto 0.71 percent.

The rupee meanwhile settled flat note, rising 2 paise to 76.14 against the US dollar.

BSE bankex, finance, metal, power and energy indices rallied up to 3.81 per cent, while telecom and healthcare ended in red.

In the broader market, the BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices rose by up to 1.48 per cent.