हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Investor wealth

Investor wealth soars Rs 1.91 lakh crore as markets rally

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 34,208.05, up 700.13 points, or 2.09 per cent.

Investor wealth soars Rs 1.91 lakh crore as markets rally

New Delhi: Investor wealth surged by Rs 1,91,540.25 crore on Thursday following a rally in the market.

Led by the rally in the equity market helped the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies gained Rs 1,91,540.25 crore to Rs 1,35,48,847.54 crore on Thursday from 1,33,57,307.29 crore on Wednesday.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 34,208.05, up 700.13 points, or 2.09 per cent.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack were, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, SBI, PowerGrid, HDFC, Tata Steel, ITC, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries and M&M , climbing 5.46  percent. On the other hand, ONGC, HUL, Bharti Airtel, TCS, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Auto, Nestle and Maruti were among the laggards, falling upto 0.71 percent.

The rupee meanwhile settled flat note, rising 2 paise to 76.14 against the US dollar.

BSE bankex, finance, metal, power and energy indices rallied up to 3.81 per cent, while telecom and healthcare ended in red.

In the broader market, the BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices rose by up to 1.48 per cent.

Tags:
Investor wealthBSESensex today
Next
Story

Sensex zooms 700 points, Nifty ends above 10,000 level
  • 3,66,946Confirmed
  • 12,237Deaths

Full coverage

  • 82,10,642Confirmed
  • 4,44,853Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT8M23S

Railways to cancel Chinese firm's contract in Dedicated Freight Corridor