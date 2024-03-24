IPO Calendar: 11 Public Offerings To Hit Market This Week; Details Here

New Delhi: Investors are gearing up for a flurry of Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) as 11 companies prepare to enter the market in the last week of March. Among these, one company, SRM Contractors, will debut on the mainboard, while the remaining ten will launch in the SME (Small and Medium Enterprises) segment.

SRM Contractors IPO

SRM Contractors IPO: Subscription Dates

The SRM Contractors IPO will be available for people to subscribe to from March 26, 2024, until March 28, 2024. (Also Read: Tac Security's IPO To Open For Subscription On March 27: Check Price Band, Minimum Investment Amount, And More)

SRM Contractors IPO: Expected Allotment Date

They will decide who gets how many shares on April 1, 2024. Please note this is the expected date. The final allotment date is not finalized yet. (Also Read: 1 vs 3 vs 5 Year FD Rates: Check How Much Return You Will Get From Major Banks)

SRM Contractors IPO: Expected Listing Date

The IPO is expected to start trading on both the BSE and NSE stock exchanges on April 3, 2024.

SRM Contractors IPO: Price Band

The bidding for SRM Contractors' IPO opens at Rs 200 to 210 per equity share.

Trust Fintech IPO

Trust Fintech IPO: Price Band

Trust Fintech IPO will hit Dalal Street at a price band of Rs 95 to 101 per equity share.

Vruddhi Engineering Works IPO

With a price band of Rs 66 to 70 per equity share, the public offering is open for subscription on March 26, 2024.

Blue Pebble IPO

Investors can participate with a minimum bid of 800 shares. The IPO is opening on March 26, 2024.

Aspire & Innovative IPO

Aspire & Innovative IPO is open for subscription on March 26, 2024. It will close on March 28, 2024.

GConnect Logitech IPO

GConnect Logitech's offering is open on March 26, 2024.

Radiowalla IPO

Radiowalla's initial public offering will hit the market on March 27, 2024.

TAC Infosec IPO

TAC Infosec plans to raise Rs 29.99 crore by offering 2.8 million shares. Investors can apply to this IPO from March 27, 2024.

Yash Optics & Lens IPO

Opening on March 27 and closing on April 03, this IPO aims to collect Rs 53.15 crore.

Jay Kailash Namkeen IPO

With an IPO opening on March 28, Jay Kailash Namkeen aims to raise Rs 11.93 crore.

Aluwind Architectural IPO

Closing out the financial year, Aluwind Architectural will open its subscription on March 28.