New Delhi: Tac Security, backed by renowned investor Vijay Kedia, is gearing up for a significant milestone as its Rs 29.99-crore initial public offering (IPO) is scheduled to open for subscription on March 27. If successful, this IPO will mark the first time a pure-play cyber security company is listed on Indian stock exchanges.

Tac Security IPO: Subscription Dates

Opening on March 27, the IPO will be closed on April 2, 2024.

Tac Security IPO: Allotment Date

The allotment date is not fixed yet. But it is expected on April 3, 2024.

Tac Security IPO: Listing Date

The listing of the IPO is expected on April 5, 2024.

Tac Security IPO: Price Band

The public offering is open with a price band set at Rs 100-106 per share.

Tac Security IPO: Lot Size

The lot size of TAC Infosec IPO is 1200 shares.

Tac Security IPO: Minimum Investment Amount

One needs a minimum of Rs 1,27,200 to apply for the IPO.

Tac Security IPO: Face Value

The face value is set at Rs 10 each share.

Tac Security IPO: Issue Size

The IPO consists entirely of a fresh issue of 28.3 lakh shares.

Tac Security IPO: Objectives

Tac Security has outlined its objectives for the proceeds from the IPO. The company plans to invest in human resources and product development to support organic growth within India.

Additionally, funds will be allocated to Tac Security INC, Delaware, to hire skilled personnel for expansion beyond Indian borders. The remaining proceeds will be utilized for general corporate purposes.