IRCTC 175% Dividend 2023: IRCTC Announces Interim Dividend of Rs 3.50 per Equity Share; Check Record Date, Other Details

New Delhi: IRCTC's (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) has announced that its third-quarter FY23 net profit has increased by 22.37 percent year on year to Rs 255.53 crore.

Its operating revenue increased 69.95% to Rs 918.06 crore in the third quarter year over year. The company's income from its catering division increased 276.6% YoY to Rs 394.15 crore, but its revenue from its online ticketing division fell 3.79% to Rs 301 crore in Q3, IRCTC said in a BSE filing.

IRCTC INTERIM DIVIDEND 2023

Meanwhile, for the fiscal year 2022–2023, the board of directors has declared an interim dividend of Rs 3.50 per equity share, or 175 percent of the paid–up share capital.

"This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Thursday, February 9, 2023, has declared an interim dividend of Rs.3.50/- per share on Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 2/-each for the financial year 2022-23, which is 175% of paid-up share capital," the company said in an exchange filing.

IRCTC INTERIM DIVIDEND 2023 RECORD DATE

The Record Date for the purpose of paying the second interim dividend has been set by the firm as February 22, 2023. The interim dividend payment will be made on March 9, 2023, which is 30 days after it is declared.