Ixigo IPO Allotment Status: What Is Latest GMP? Listing Date And Other Details

New Delhi: The initial public offer (IPO) of Ixigo's parent Le Travenues Technology was subscribed 98.10 times on the closing day of subscription on June 12. The IPO has a fresh issue of up to ₹120 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 6,66,77,674 equity shares.

Ixigo IPO Allotment Status

The allotment of the IPO took place on June 13. Refunds and shares will be credited to the demat account on June 14.

Ixigo IPO Allotment Status Listing Date

The shares will be listed on NSE and BSE on June 18.



How to check Ixigo IPO Allotment Status Via BSE website And Via Linktime

Step 1: Visit the official website of the BSE by Loggin into the direct BSE link bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2: Select 'Equity' under 'Issue Type'

Step 3: Select 'Issue Name' --which can be either your application number or your PAN details

Step 4: Click on 'I'm not a robot' and then submit

You can see the status of your Ixigo IPO application status on the screen.

Alternatively, you can also check Ixigo IPO Allotment Status through registrar linktime website by logging onto https://www.linkintime.co.in/

Step 1: Click 'Public Issues'

Step 2: Choose ‘Ixigo IPO’ from the issue name menu

Step 3: Enter either PAN, IPO application number, DP/Client ID or bank account number and IFSC

Step 4: Click the 'Submit' button

Step 5: You can then see the share allotment status on your screen

Ixigo IPO Allotment Status IPO GMP



As per reports, the Ixigo latest GMP suggests a premium of Rs 30 w.r.t its issue price of Rs 93 apiece, suggesting that the scrip will trade higher on its stock market debut. It must however be noted that since grey market premium is the parameter driven from unlisted market, the real time value on stock market can vary.

Ixigo IPO Subscription

The Rs 740-crore initial share sale received bids for 4,29,36,34,618 shares against 4,37,69,494 shares on offer, as per NSE data.The quota for non-institutional investors fetched 110.25 times subscription while the portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) got subscribed 106.73 times. The category for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) was subscribed 6.17 times, while the non-institutional investors segment received 2.78 times subscription.