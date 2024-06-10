Ixigo IPO Opens Today: Check Price Band, Lot Size And Other Details

New Delhi: Le Travenues Technology Ltd, which owns online travel aggregator Ixigo, is set to make its public debut on Monday. The company has set a price band of Rs 88-93 per share of its initial public offering (IPO).

The last day to apply for an IPO will be June 12.

The lot size of the IPO is 161 shares. To bid in the IPO, retail investors will have to invest Rs 14,973.

Ahead of its IPO, it raised over Rs 333 crore from 23 anchor investors at Rs 93 per equity share.

The issue size of Ixigo IPO is Rs 740 crore. The fresh issue is worth Rs 120 crore, while the offer for sale (OFS) is worth Rs 620 crore.

The company has reserved 75 per cent of the IPO for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15 per cent for non-institutional buyers, and 10 per cent for retail investors.

The allotment of the IPO will take place on June 13. Refunds and shares will be credited to the demat account on June 14. The shares will be listed on NSE and BSE on June 18.

Ixigo is an online travel agency focused on travellers from tier II and tier III cities. Along with the company's website, it also operates an app. In FY 2023-24, the company's revenue in the first 9 months (till December 31) was Rs 491 crore. During this period, the company had made a profit of Rs 66 crore.