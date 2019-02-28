हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jet Airways

Jet Airways shares plunge over 6% after co grounds 7 more planes

So far this month, as many as 13 planes of the company have been grounded on account of non-payment of rentals to lessors.

Jet Airways shares plunge over 6% after co grounds 7 more planes

New Delhi: Shares of Jet Airways fell by over 6 percent Thursday after the company said seven more aircraft have been grounded due to non-payment of lease rentals.

Shares of the company dropped 6.15 percent to Rs 211 on BSE.

On NSE, the shares slumped 6.30 percent to Rs 210.15.

So far this month, as many as 13 planes of the company have been grounded on account of non-payment of rentals to lessors.

In a filing to the stock exchanges Wednesday, the full-service airline said "an additional seven aircraft have been grounded due to non-payment of amounts outstanding to lessors under their respective lease agreements".

Faced with acute financial woes, the airline is looking to restructure its debt as well as raise funds.

On February 23, the airline said two planes had been grounded. This followed an announcement made to stock exchanges on February 7 that it had grounded four of its aircraft on account of non-payment of lease rentals.

Tags:
Jet AirwaysJet stockState Bank of IndiaJet Airways crisis
Next
Story

Sensex above 36,000, jumps over 100 points

Must Watch

PT34S

Cabinet meet at PM's residence today