New Delhi: After the initial public offering (IPO) of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) closed on Monday (May 09), all eyes are now set on the share allotment status. The LIC IPO allotment of shares might take place today (May 12).

Meanwhile, those who have subscribed to the LIC IPO, may refer to the following two direct links and find out if their your IPO share has been allotted or not.

https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

How to check LIC IPO allotment status via BSE, NSE

- Click the BSE link

- From the list, choose LIC IPO

- Enter your IPO details like application number, PAN card details

- Clear the 'Im not a robot' button

- You will be able to see your LIC IPO allotment status now.

You will have to follow the same process for checking your LIC IPO allotment status on NSE.

Meanwhile, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey had previously indicated that the applicants who get an allotment will get the shares while the refunds processed soon for those who did not get an allotment. The stocks will be there in the Demat accounts of those before May 17.

Following a 6-day bidding process that opened on May 04, the LIC IPO was subscribed 2.95 times on the final day. The policyholder bucket was subscribed 6.11 times while the employees portion saw bidding of 4.39 times. The retail investors` bid was subscribed 1.99 times and the non-institutional investors portion was subscribed 2.91 times.

