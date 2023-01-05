Stock market live updates: Asia stocks hit 4-month high on reopening of Chinese economy

The Sensex skidded 637 points while the Nifty plunged below the 18,050-level on Wednesday as investors took money off the table after a two-day rally ahead of the release of US Fed meeting minutes.

Unabated foreign fund outflows also weighed on sentiment, traders said.



The 30-share BSE Sensex slumped 636.75 points or 1.04 per cent to settle at 60,657.45. The broader NSE Nifty ended lower by 189.60 points or 1.04 per cent at 18,042.95.

Tata Steel was the biggest loser among Sensex components, slipping 2.32 per cent, followed by Power Grid, Tata Motors, Wipro, Infosys, HDFC Bank, HDFC and Reliance Industries.

Only two counters managed to end in the green -- Maruti Suzuki and TCS, rising up to 0.22 per cent.

