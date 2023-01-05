Stock market live updates: Asia stocks hit 4-month high on reopening of Chinese economy
The 30-share BSE Sensex slumped 636.75 points or 1.04 per cent to settle at 60,657.45. The broader NSE Nifty ended lower by 189.60 points or 1.04 per cent at 18,042.95 yesterday.
The Sensex skidded 637 points while the Nifty plunged below the 18,050-level on Wednesday as investors took money off the table after a two-day rally ahead of the release of US Fed meeting minutes.
Unabated foreign fund outflows also weighed on sentiment, traders said.
Tata Steel was the biggest loser among Sensex components, slipping 2.32 per cent, followed by Power Grid, Tata Motors, Wipro, Infosys, HDFC Bank, HDFC and Reliance Industries.
Only two counters managed to end in the green -- Maruti Suzuki and TCS, rising up to 0.22 per cent.
The yen was reeling back overnight losses and up about 0.5% to 131.87 per dollar as traders think this year - at last - will be one of policy tightening in Japan.
Stock market live updates: Wall Street closes with moderate gains
Wall Street indexes fluctuated on Wednesday, before closing with modest gains, but futures struggled in Asia trading and S&P 500 futures were last down about 0.4%.
Stock market live: Brent crude steady
Brent crude futures steadied at $78.42 a barrel on Thursday after dropping 1.5% on Wednesday.
The yuan rose about 0.2% to 6.8750 on Thursday.
Sensex, Nifty live updates: E-commerce, consumer stocks biggest gainers
E-commerce and consumer stocks were among the biggest gainers in Hong Kong, lifting the Hang Seng 2% to a six-month high whil reopening hopes have driven China’s yuan to four-month highs and supported regional stocks and currencies.
Sensex, Nifty live updates: Asia-Pacific shares trade higher
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1% to touch a four-month high in morning trade. Japan’s Nikkei bounced off a three-month low.
Stock market live updates: Asian shares at 4-month high
Asian shares rose on Thursday on investor hopes for China’s emergence from the COVID-19 pandemic, while the dollar stayed under pressure even as the U.S. Federal Reserve had a warning against market bets on interest rate cuts this year.
