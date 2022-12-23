Share Market LIVE Updates: Droneacharya Aerial Innovations IPO listing today: Will the SME issue have a dream listing?
After a gap-up opening, the 30-share BSE Sensex buckled under selling pressure as the session progressed and finally closed 241.02 points or 0.39 per cent lower at 60,826.22. During the day, it tumbled 430 points or 0.70 per cent to 60,637.24.
New Delhi: Stock market is expeted to open in red today following trends in SGX Nifty. Equity benchmarks surrendered early gains to finish in the red for the third session on the trot on Thursday as hawkish comments from RBI and the Covid surge in China kept buying sentiment in check despite largely positive global market trends.
On similar lines, the broader NSE Nifty dropped 71.75 points or 0.39 per cent to settle at 18,127.35.
Mahindra & Mahindra was the top loser on the Sensex chart, declining 2.61 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, L&T, Tata Steel and Axis Bank.
UltraTech Cement, Infosys, Asian Paints, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Sun Pharma and Bharti Airtel were the winners, climbing up to 0.84 per cent.
The market breadth was negative, with 24 of the 30 Sensex stocks posting losses.
Will Droneacharya AI issue have a dream listing?
As per reports, the Droneacharya Aerial Innovations latest GMP suggests a premium of Rs 65, suggesting that the scrip will have a stellar debut on its stock market listing. At today's GMP Rs 65 + its issue price of Rs 54, it is expected that Droneacharya Aerial Innovations will list at Rs 119 (65+ 54) apiece levels, suggest market observers.
Droneacharya AI IPO listing today
Droneacharya Aerial Innovations will make its stock market debut on Friday. The SME issue, with a price band of Rs Rs 52 to Rs 54 per share, will list on both BSE and NSE.
Ajanta Pharma promoter entities sell 4.3% stake for Rs 637 crore
romoter entities of Ajanta Pharma on Thursday divested 4.3 per cent stake in the company for Rs 637 crore through open market transactions.
The buyers included over two dozen funds such as UTI Mutual Fund (MF), Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, Franklin Templeton MF, ICICI Prudential MF, Mirae Asset MF, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Tata AIA Life Insurance Company, among others. Aayush Agrawal Trust and Ravi Agrawal Trust offloaded a total of 54,92,846 shares, amounting to 4.3 per cent stake in Ajanta Pharma, as per block deal data with the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The shares were offloaded at an average price of Rs 1,160.1 per scrip, taking the transaction value to Rs 637.22 crore.
LIC's shareholding in Info Edge crosses 5 percent-mark
Insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Thursday said its shareholding in online company Info Edge has crossed 5 per cent with an additional investment of over Rs 12 crore. Its shareholding in Info Edge (India) Ltd has increased from 64,43,921 to 64,69,921 equity shares, or from 4.988 per cent to 5.008 per cent of the paid-up capital of the company, LIC said in a regulatory filing. LIC said its holding in the company crossed 5 per cent on December 21, 2022. The acquisition of the additional shares were done at an average cost of Rs 4,790.76 apiece.
RIL subsidiary acquires 23.3% stake in Exyn Technologies
Reliance Strategic Business Ventures Limited (RSBVL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), on Thursday acquired 23.3 per cent stake in Exyn Technologies Inc (Exyn) for a total consideration of $25 million. In an intimation to the stock exchanges, RIL said RSBVL and Exyn have also entered into a Strategic Partnership Agreement for technology collaboration and commercialisation of Exyn`s technology. Exyn is an early stage technology company, incorporated in Delaware, in 2014 with headquarters in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
NSE gets Sebi's in-principle nod to set-up social stock exchange as separate segment
Leading stock exchange NSE on Thursday said it has received in-principle approval from capital markets regulator Sebi to set-up a social stock exchange as a separate segment. The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE India) received an in-principle nod from the Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on December 19, it said in a statement.
PM Modi to take call on extending PMGKAY beyond December
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take a call on extending the PMGKAY scheme to provide free ration to the poor beyond December, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje said on Thursday said stressing that the government has sufficient foodgrains stock. If Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) has to be extended, the decision will be taken by the Cabinet, headed by the prime minister. The Cabinet meeting is scheduled on Friday. In September, the government had extended PMGKAY for three months till December 31.
Taxonomy and clear definitions needed to prevent 'greenwashing': RBI deputy guv
Reserve Bank Deputy Governor M Rajeshwar Rao on Thursday called for a taxonomy on green finance to avoid the risk of "greenwashing".
Green financing refers to lending to environmentally sustainable economic activities.
