Mankind Pharma IPO Day 3: Check Total Subscription, GMP, Allotment Date, Listing Details And More

New Delhi: Mankind Pharma has opened its Initital Public Offering (IPO) on April 25, 2023 for subscritpion. The interested investors have the last day on April 27, 2023 to subscribe for Mankind IPO.The company has kept the price band between Rs 1,026 – 1,080 per share. And Mankind pharma is expecting to raise Rs 4,326 crore with this IPO.

On the last day, Mankind Pharama IPO has witnessed so far over 1.2 times over-subscription. The highest interest was seen among qualified institutional buyer followed by Non-Institutional investors and lastly retail investor.

Mankind IPO GMP Details

The Mankind Pharma might be around a premium of Rs 90, according to the reports.

Mankind IPO Lot Size

Mankind Pharma has kept the lot size is of 1 lot equals to 13 shares. The minimum investment requires is Rs 14,040.

Mankind IPO Allotment Date

The allotment date for Mankind Pharma IPO is on May 3, 2023. Susbcribers have to wait till then to find out if or how much they have been alloted the IPO.

Mankind IPO Listing Date

Mankind Pharma IPO will be listed on stock exchange like BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty on May 8, 2023.

About Mankind Pharma

The Indian pharmaceutical company, Mankind Pharma engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a variety of pharmaceutical formulations for chronic and acute therapeutic usage. It recorded the fastest growth in domestic sales among the 10 largest pharmaceutical during FY 20-22.