हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSE

Market opens in the red, Nifty slips below 11,650

Asian shares slipped from eight-month highs.

Market opens in the red, Nifty slips below 11,650

New Delhi: Markets opened in the red on Wednesday with the NSE Nifty slipping below 11,650 on weak global cues.

In early trade, however, Sensex pared some losses but was still trading down 26.34 points or 0.07 percent to 38,912.88 while the NSE Nifty turned positive by climbing 0.85 points to 11,672.80.

Major losers in the Sensex pack IndusInd Bank, SBI, Infosys, ITC, ICICI Bank, Maruti, Asian Paint, HDFC Bank, HDFC, Heromotocorp, HCL, and TCS, falling by upto 1.37 percent.

Asian shares slipped from eight-month highs. MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.3 percent, a day after it hit its highest since Aug. 1. The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.55 percent and Japan`s Nikkei lost 0.7 percent, a Reuters report said.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 gave up 0.61 percent and the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.56 percent on Tuesday.

With Agency Inputs

Tags:
BSENSESensex todaystock market update
Next
Story

Markets end in green, Sensex closes over 230 points higher

Must Watch

PT7M46S

I-T department conducts raid at MP Galla Jaydev's residence