BSE

Markets close at 6-month high, Rs 2.27 lakh crore added to investors' wealth

Both the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty ended the day with over 1 percent gain.

Markets close at 6-month high, Rs 2.27 lakh crore added to investors&#039; wealth

New Delhi: Markets posted massive rally on Monday by ending at a 6-month high adding over Rs 2.27 lakh crore to investors' wealth.

The announcement of General Election dates by the Election Commission also added to positive sentiments for the investors. Lok Sabha elections will begin on April 11 and continue for over a month till May 19 across seven phases, followed by counting of votes on May 23, the Election Commission announced Sunday.

Led by the sharp rally in equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies jumped Rs 2,27,078.36 crore to Rs 1,46,94,166.27 at today's closing. The total market capitalisation of BSE listed companies stood at Rs 1,44,67,087.91 on March 8.

The 30-stock index rallied 382.67 points or 1.04 percent to close at 37,054.10 while the NSE Nifty jumped 132.65 points or 1.20 percent to 11,168.05.

