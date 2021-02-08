हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

BSE

Markets close at fresh record highs; Sensex soars 617 points to close above 51,000-mark for 1st time

Union budget-inspired rally continued, with banks and automakers leading broad-based gains. Major gainers in the Sensex pack were M&M, Bajaj Finserve, Bharti Airtel, Powergrid, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Tech Mahindra, LT, Axis Bank, ONGC, Titan, and TCS, rising upto 7.23 percent.

Markets close at fresh record highs; Sensex soars 617 points to close above 51,000-mark for 1st time

New Delhi: Markets extended rally for the sixth straight session on Monday with equity benchmark Sensex closing above the 51,000-mark for the first time.

Sensex index ended 617.14 points or 1.22 per cent higher at its record closing peak of 51,348.77. The BSE Sensex touched intraday lifetime high of 51,523.38. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty surged 191.55 points or 1.28 per cent to its lifetime closing high of 15,115.80. It touched an intra-day record of 15,159.90.

Union budget-inspired rally continued, with banks and automakers leading broad-based gains. Major gainers in the Sensex pack were M&M, Bajaj Finserve, Bharti Airtel, Powergrid, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Tech Mahindra, LT, Axis Bank, ONGC, Titan, and TCS, rising upto 7.23 percent. On the other hand, major losers were HUL, Kotak Bank, Bajaj Finance, ITC, Bajaj Auto and Sun Pharma, falling upto 1.43 percent.

The rupee fell by 4 paise to close at 72.97 against the US dollar. At the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex), the rupee opened sharply higher at 72.86 against the dollar. 

Live TV

#mute

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,461.71 crore on Friday, as per exchange data.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
BSENSENiftySensex todayNifty 50BSE Sensex
Next
Story

Stock markets' record spree continues! Sensex soars nearly 590 points; Nifty above 15,090
  • 1,08,38,194Confirmed
  • 1,55,080Deaths

Full coverage

  • 10,26,63,887Confirmed
  • 22,21,737Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M34S

Bollywood Breaking: '420 case' against Sunny Leone!