Markets close at new highs; Sensex ends at 45,608, Nifty at 13,393

New Delhi: Markets ended at its fresh lifetime peak on Tuesday, tracking gains in index majors amid persistent foreign fund inflows.

Rising for the fourth straight session, the BSE Sensex zoomed 181.54 points or 0.40 per cent to finish at 45,608.51. Intra-day, Sensex had touched a record high of 45,742.23.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose for the sixth consecutive day, to end at new lifetime closing high of 13,392.95, up 37.20 points or 0.28 percent. It touched its intra-day record of 13,435.45 in early trade.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were UltraTech Cement, TCS, Reliance Industries, HCL Tech, Infosys, SBI, Kotak Bank, Bajaj Auto, M&M, HDFC Bank, Maruti and HDFC, rising upto 3.15 percent.

On the other hand, major losers were Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, Tech Mahindra, ONGC, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finserve, Powergrid, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank and Tata Steel, falling upto 2.36 percent.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 3,792.06 crore on Monday, according to provisional exchange data.

Meanwhile, the rupee surged by 30 paise to settle at 73.60 (provisional) against the US dollar.

Live TV

#mute

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo ended in the red. Stock exchanges in Europe were also trading on a negative note in early deals. Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures slipped 0.35 per cent to USD 48.62 per barrel.