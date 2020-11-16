Markets closed on account of Diwali Balipratipada

New Delhi: The BSE, the NSE, forex, money and bullion markets will remain closed on Monday (November 16) on the occasion of 'Diwali Balipratipada'. Markets will resume trading on Tuesday, November 17.

Domestic equity benchmarks surged to lifetime highs on Saturday as investors built up fresh positions in the special Muhurat trading session to mark the beginning of Hindu Samvat year 2077.

The 30-share BSE Sensex soared 194.98 points or 0.45 per cent to close at a record 43,637.98. Intra-day, it hit its all-time high of 43,830.93.

On similar lines, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 50.65 points, or 0.40 per cent, to finish at its lifetime high of 12,770.60. It touched an intra-day record of 12,828.70 during the session.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 1,935.92 crore on Friday, while domestic institutional investors sold to the tune of Rs 2,462.42 crore, as per provisional exchange data.