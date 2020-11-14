Muhurat trading: Sensex gains 195 points to end at record closing, Nifty above 12750

The Indian benchmark indices erased some of the intraday gains but closed at higher on the special trading session on the Muhurat Trading Day on Saturday (November14) on the occasion of Diwali 2020.

At close, the Sensex gained 194.98 points or 0.45% at 43637.98, and the Nifty went ahead 50.60 points or 0.40% at 12770.60. A total of 1803 shares advanced, 621 shares declined, and 128 shares are unchanged.

At 18:47 IST, the Sensex was up 261.37 points or 0.60% at 43704.37, and the Nifty was up 80.30 points or 0.63% at 12800.30.

Indian stock markets remained closed on Diwali for normal trading but one-hour special Muhurat trading session was conducted on the auspicious day of Diwali.

Keeping up with the tradition, BSE and the NSE conducted Muhurat trading session in 2020 too on Diwali (November 14). The Muhurat trading session started at 6:15 and ended at 7:15. There was a pre-open Muhurat Session from 6:00 pm to 6:08 pm and a post-closing Muhurat Session between 7:25 pm and 7:35 pm.