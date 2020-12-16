हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
BSE

Markets end at fresh record closing high; Sensex rises over 400 points

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were net buyers in the capital markets as they purchased shares worth Rs 2,484.09 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

Markets end at fresh record closing high; Sensex rises over 400 points

New Delhi: Markets raced to new peaks on Wednesday as amidst positive global cues.

The BSE Sensex settled 403.29 points or 0.87 percent higher at 46,666.46, while the NSE Nifty climbed 114.85 points or 0.85 percent to 13,682.70 -- record closing for both the benchmarks. Both the indices also marked their all-time intra-day highs of 46,704.97 and 13,692.35, respectively.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were HDFC, ONGC, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paint, Titan, TCS, M&M, Powergrid, LT, HDFC Bank, Tata Steel and Bajaj Auto, rising upto 3.11 percent. On the other hand, major losers were ICICI Bank, Indus IndBank, NTPC, Ultrachem, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Bajaj Finserve, SBI, and Axis Bank, falling upto 1.09 percent.

Meanwhile, the rupee settled 5 paise higher at 73.58 against the US dollar.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were net buyers in the capital markets as they purchased shares worth Rs 2,484.09 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

In the previous session on Tuesday, the BSE index ended 9.71 points or 0.02 percent higher at 46,263.17. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 9.70 points or 0.05 percent to close at its fresh all-time high of 13,567.85.

Brent crude futures fell 15 cents, or 0.3%, to $50.61 a barrel at 0750 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 13 cents, or 0.3%, to $47.49 a barrel, a Reuters report said.

