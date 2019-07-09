Markets end flat in volatile trading session, Nifty slides below 11,600

New Delhi: After two days of slide, markets ended flat to negative, with Nifty sliding below 11,600, amidst a volatile trading session on Tuesday.

The BSE Sensex jumped 10.25 points or 0.026 percent to 38,730.82 while the NSE Nifty closed 2.70 points or 0.023 percent down at 11,555.90.

The 30-share index swung 378 points during the day, touching an intra-day low of 38,435.87 and a high of 38,814.23. The broader NSE Nifty, meanwhile hit a low of 11,461.00 and a high of 11,582.55.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Bajaj Finance, Sun Pharma, Hero MotoCorp, L&T, RIL, Bharti Airtel, Power grid, IndusInd Bank, SBI, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank, rising up to 5.60 percent.

Major losers included TCS, Yes Bank, ITC, HCL Tech, ITC, Asian Paints, Maruti, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank, HUL, Tech Mahindra and NTPC, dropping 2.05 percent.

In the previous session on Monday, the BSE Sensex fell 792.82 points or 2.01 percent to 38,720.57 while the NSE Nifty closed 252.55 points or 2.14 percent to 11,558.60.