NewsBusinessMarkets
SENSEX TODAY

Markets in free fall; Sensex tanks 954 points, Nifty tumble 311 points

Falling for the fourth straight day, the 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 953.70 points or 1.64 per cent to settle at 57,145.22. During the day, it plummeted 1,060.68 points or 1.82 per cent to 57,038.24.

Last Updated: Sep 26, 2022, 03:55 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Markets in free fall; Sensex tanks 954 points, Nifty tumble 311 points

Mumbai: Benchmark indices fell sharply on Monday, with the Sensex and Nifty tumbling nearly 2 per cent each amid weak global market trends and foreign fund outflows.

Falling for the fourth straight day, the 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 953.70 points or 1.64 per cent to settle at 57,145.22. During the day, it plummeted 1,060.68 points or 1.82 per cent to 57,038.24.

The NSE Nifty fell 311.05 points or 1.80 per cent to end at 17,016.30.

Among the 30-share Sensex pack, Maruti, Tata Steel, ITC, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, NTPC, Mahindra & Mahindra and IndusInd Bank were the major laggards.

HCL Technologies, Infosys, Asian Paints, TCS, UltraTech Cement, Wipro and Nestle were the gainers.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended sharply lower.

European bourses were trading in the red in mid-session deals. The US markets ended in the negative territory on Friday.

Meanwhile, the international oil benchmark Brent crude slipped 0.75 per cent to USD 85.50 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors offloaded shares worth a net Rs 2,899.68 crore on Friday, according to data available with BSE.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: PFI terrorist organization, then why delay in ban?
DNA Video
DNA: Global analysis of 'hate crime' against Hindus
DNA Video
DNA: System silent on heavy bags weighing student down
DNA Video
DNA: Why system doesn't prevent cities from drowning in rainwater?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 23, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Operation 'All Out' against PFI
DNA Video
DNA: Pak Foreign Minister Bilawal's unreasonable lie at United Nations
DNA Video
DNA: Muslims 'fascinated' after meeting Mohan Bhagwat?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 22, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'National protest' in Japan at Shinzo Abe's state funeral