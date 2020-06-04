Markets open in green for 4th day; Nifty tops 10,100

New Delhi: Markets opened in green on the fourth straight day led by gains in banking and auto stocks amidst positive global cues.

The BSE Sensex rose 176.21 points or 0.52 percent to 34,285.75 in early trade while the NSE Nifty edged higher by 53.65 points or 0.53 percent to 10,115.20.

Among the Asian peers, MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.4%, earlier touching the highest since March 9. Shares in Australia rose 0.66% after the country`s prime minister unveiled a fourth stimulus package to repair the economy. Chinese shares were little changed due to lingering worries about diplomatic tension between the United States and China, while U.S. stock futures fell 0.23%, a Reuters report said.

Hong Kong`s stock market gave up early gains and traded 0.12% lower due to concerns about Beijing`s plans for a new national security law for the former British colony, Reuters added.