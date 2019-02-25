Markets open in green, Nifty reclaims 10,800

New Delhi: Markets opened in green on Monday with the NSE Nifty reclaiming 10,800 on positive Asian shares that scaled a 5-month peak.

The BSE Sensex jumped 72.92 points or 0.20 percent to 35,944.40 in early trade while the NSE Nifty edged higher by 8.80 points or 0.082 percent to 10,800.45.

Shanghai blue chips jumped 2.8 percent. MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.5 percent to the highest since October, and is up 10 percent for the year so far. Japan`s Nikkei climbed 0.6 percent to levels last seen in mid-December. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 edged up 0.3 percent, while Treasury futures slipped, a Reuters report wrote.