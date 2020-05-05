हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BSE

Markets open in green, Sensex jumps 540 points



Markets open in green, Sensex jumps 540 points

New Delhi: Markets opened in green on Tuesday with both equity indices posting a one percent gain.

Led by rally in banking stocks, the BSE Sensex opened 540 points higher. At 9.25am the BSE Sensex was trading 383.82 points or 1.21 percent up at 32,099.17. On the other hand the NSE Nifty edged up by 138.10 points or 1.49 percent to 9,431.60.

All the stocks of the 30 Sensex constituents were trading in green. Major gainers in the Sensex pack were ONGC, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, M&M, TCS, Kotak Bank, HDFC, HUL and Tech Mahindra, rising upto 3.92 percent.

On Monday, Sensex tanked 2002.27 points or 5.94 percent to 31,715.35 while the NSE Nifty crashed 566.40 points or 5.74 percent to 9,293.50. The bloodbath in the market were impacted by the round three of the nation-wide lockdown to contain the COVID-19 Pandemic. India has been on lockdown since May 24 to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The government last week extended the nationwide lockdown till May 17.

Among Asian peers, MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.56%. The S&P 500 ending up 0.42%, driven by technology names including Microsoft, Apple and Amazon, a Reuters report said. Brent crude rose 4.3% to $28.37 a barrel, up for a sixth straight day, and U.S. crude rose $1.38 to $21.77 a barrel, as countries began loosening coronavirus restrictions and crude supply cuts took effect.

 

