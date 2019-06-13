close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSE

Markets open in red; Yes Bank tumbles over 7%

Yes Bank was the worst performer in the Sensex pack, declining 7.09 percent, after Moody's placed the private sector lender's ratings under review for a possible downgrade.

Markets open in red; Yes Bank tumbles over 7%

New Delhi: Markets opened in the red on Thursday pressured by losses in banking sector amidst negative global cues.

The BSE Sensex fell 116.12 points or 0.29 percent to 39,640.69 in early trade while the NSE Nifty dropped 41.70 points or 0.35 percent to 11,864.50.

Yes Bank was the worst performer in the Sensex pack, declining 7.09 percent, after Moody's placed the private sector lender's ratings under review for a possible downgrade. IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma, Vedanta, Tata Steel, Infosys, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto and Tata Motors too fell up to 5.75 percent.

On the other hand, L&T, TCS, Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints and Bajaj Finance rose up to 1.20 percent.

Foreign institutional investors sold equity worth Rs 1,050.43 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought shares to the tune of Rs 271.15 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed on Wednesday.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell as much as 1%, as Hong Kong`s Hang Seng Index dropped 1.5% following Wednesday`s 1.7% fall. Japan`s Nikkei lost 0.8% while U.S. stock futures lost 0.3% in Asia, following small losses the previous day when the S&P 500 shed 0.20%, a Reuters report said.

With Agency Inputs

Tags:
BSENSENiftySensexSensex today
Next
Story

Markets close in negative zone, Sensex falls over 190 points

Must Watch

PT3M35S

Top 25: Watch top news headlines