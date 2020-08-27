Markets rise for 5th day amid August F&O expiry

New Delhi: Rising for the 5th consecutive day, markets ended marginally higher on Thursday amid expiry of August derivative contracts.

The BSE Sensex succumbed to selling pressure in the last hour of trade. It finally finished at 39,113.47, up 39.55 points or 0.10 per cent. The NSE Nifty inched up 9.65 points or 0.08 per cent to close at 11,559.25.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were IndusInd Bank, M&M, SBI, HDFC, Axis Bank, Sun Pharma, Maruti, ICICI Bank, Asian Paint, LT, Titan and Tata Steel, rising upto 6.59 percent. Major losers on the other hand were ONGC, Bajaj Auto, RIL, Kotak Bank, Ultrachem, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, Nestle, Infosys, Bajaj Finseve, HUL and ITC, falling upto 1.47 percent.

Sectorally, the BSE realty index rallied 6.63 per cent, followed by auto, consumer durables, healthcare, bankex, finance, and industrials indices. Broader BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices settled up to 0.35 per cent higher.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.04 per cent higher at USD 46.18 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the rupee soared 48 paise to close at 73.82 against the US dollar after the RBI Governor said the central bank has not exhausted its ammunition to deal with the pandemic-induced stress.

In the previous session, the Sensex closed 39,073.92, up 230.04 points or 0.59 per cent. The NSE Nifty advanced 77.35 points or 0.67 per cent to finish at 11,549.60.

Exchange data showed that foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 1,581.31 crore on a net basis on Wednesday.