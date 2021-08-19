हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sensex today

Markets to remain closed on account of Muharram 2021

On Thursday, the BSE Sensex scaled finished in the red following a late sell-off as investors pocketed gains in banking, finance and IT stocks. 

Markets to remain closed on account of Muharram 2021

Mumbai: BSE, NSE, forex and money markets will remain closed Thursday on account of 'Muharram'.

On Thursday, the BSE Sensex scaled finished in the red following a late sell-off as investors pocketed gains in banking, finance and IT stocks.

Snapping its four-session record-setting spree, the the 30-share benchmark closed 162.78 points or 0.29 per cent lower at 55,629.49. It touched its all-time peak of 56,118.57 during the session.

Similarly, breaking its seven-day winning streak, the broader NSE Nifty declined 45.75 points or 0.28 per cent to 16,568.85. It touched a record intra-day peak of 16,701.85.

Kotak Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding 2.09 per cent, followed by ICICI Bank, PowerGrid, IndusInd Bank, HDFC, Axis Bank and Maruti. On the other hand, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Nestle India and Bajaj Auto were among the gainers, advancing up to 2.46 per cent.

The market breadth was negative, with 20 out of the 30 Sensex stocks closing lower.

