close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSE

Markets turn negative after opening mildly higher

The BSE Sensex fell 52.61 points or 0.13 percent at 39,533.80 while the NSE Nifty dropped 10.50  points or 0.089 percent to 11,831.05 in early trade.

Markets turn negative after opening mildly higher

New Delhi: Stock markets extended losses opens mildly higher on Friday on negative Asian cues that stumbled amid rising doubts that a highly anticipated meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping this weekend could lead to an easing of trade tensions.

The BSE Sensex fell 52.61 points or 0.13 percent at 39,533.80 while the NSE Nifty dropped 10.50  points or 0.089 percent to 11,831.05 in early trade.

In the previous session on Thursday, the BSE Sensex ended 5.67 points or 0.01 percent lower at 39,586.41 while the NSE Nifty slipped 6 points or 0.05 percent to close at 11,841.55.

Among Asian peers, MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.3percent, with weakness in Chinese equities weighing on the broader region. Japan`s Nikkei stock index was 0.55percent lower. Chinese blue chips fell 0.49percent on Friday and Hong Kong`s Hang Seng lost 0.59percent. Australian shares were off 0.3percent, a Reuters report said.

Tags:
BSENSENiftySensex today
Next
Story

Markets end flat to negative on heavy volatility

Must Watch

PT5M4S

The Pace Of Coordination Between BRICS Countries Is Very Important For Development: PM Modi In Osaka