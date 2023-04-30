Mcap Of 9 Of Top-10 Most Valued Firms Jumps Rs 1.84 Lakh Crore; Reliance Industries, SBI Shine

New Delhi: Nine of the top-10 most valued firms together added Rs 1,84,225.43 crore in market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries Limited and State Bank of India emerging as the biggest gainers, in an overall bullish equity market trend. Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 1,457.38 points or 2.44 percent.

Hindustan Unilever Limited was the only laggard from the top-10 pack. The market valuation of Reliance Industries zoomed from Rs 48,238.78 crore to Rs 16,37,408.27 crore. (Also Read: AI Generated Images Of PM Narendra Modi, Other Global Leaders As Rockstars Wow Netizens)

State Bank of India's market capitalisation (mcap) jumped Rs 31,325.39 crore to Rs 5,15,887.19 crore. The mcap of ICICI Bank rallied Rs 23,472.25 crore to Rs 6,40,949.71 crore and that of ITC climbed Rs 21,003.35 crore to Rs 5,28,377.17 crore. (Also Read: Uday Kotak Terms US Dollar 'Biggest Financial Terrorist', Clarifies Later)

The valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) advanced Rs 19,886.94 crore to Rs 11,76,750.92 crore and that of Bharti Airtel gained Rs 18,874.22 crore to Rs 4,45,509.68 crore.

Infosys added Rs 10,447.1 crore taking its market valuation to Rs 5,19,662.10 crore. HDFC Bank's valuation surged Rs 8,115.33 crore to Rs 9,42,052.68 crore and that of HDFC climbed Rs 2,862.07 crore to Rs 5,09,126.31 crore.

However, the market valuation of Hindustan Unilever declined from Rs 10,244.22 crore to Rs 5,76,683.68 crore.

The top-10 firms include Reliance Industries, TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever Limited, ITC, Infosys, State Bank of India, HDFC, and Bharti Airtel.