Mcap Of Seven Of Top 10 Firms Declines By Rs 80,200 Cr; TCS, HDFC Bank Biggest Laggards

New Delhi: The combined market valuation of seven of the top 10 valued firms declined by Rs 80,200.24 crore last week amid a weak trend in equities, with Tata Consultancy Services and HDFC Bank emerging as the biggest laggards. In a holiday-shortened last week, the BSE benchmark fell by 373.99 points or 0.57 percent.

From the top 10 pack, Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever and Infosys were the gainers. At the same time, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, ITC, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel, and Bajaj Finance saw a decline in their valuation. (Also Read: 10 Billionaires' Wives Redefining Perfect Union Of Beauty, Brain And Wealth)

The market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) tanked from Rs 29,894.45 crore to Rs 12,32,240.44 crore. HDFC Bank's valuation declined by Rs 19,664.06 crore to Rs 12,02,728.20 crore. (Also Read: SHOCKING Revelation: Is ChatGPT Politically Biased? Study Claims ALARMING Results)



The market valuation of Bajaj Finance eroded by Rs 12,233.5 crore to Rs 4,15,763.47 crore and that of ITC tumbled Rs 8,338.45 crore to Rs 5,50,821.26 crore.

Bharti Airtel's market capitalisation (mcap) fell by Rs 8,081.38 crore to Rs 4,78,730.70 crore and that of State Bank of India dipped by Rs 1,026.33 crore to Rs 5,11,424.89 crore.

The mcap of ICICI Bank diminished by Rs 962.07 crore to Rs 6,65,550.83 crore. However, Hindustan Unilever added Rs 12,347.1 crore taking its market valuation to Rs 6,00,250.08 crore.

The mcap of Infosys jumped Rs 6,972.87 crore to Rs 5,76,379.26 crore and that of Reliance Industries climbed Rs 5,886.09 crore to Rs 17,29,764.68 crore.

In the ranking of top 10 companies, Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, ITC, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel, and Bajaj Finance.