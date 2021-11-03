Muhurat trading 2021: SBI, Bharti Airtel seen as top Muhurat session picks

Mumbai: Stocks of State Bank of India as well as Bharti Airtel have topped the list of scrip that have been recommended as the top Muhurat session picks by leading brokerage houses.

According to Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL), in terms of technical and derivatives picks for Samvat 2078, the rollover of SBI stock has been intact at 93 per cent from the last 2 months which indicates longs are upright in the scrip with more than 10 per cent price increase in the October series.

"One can look for 'Bull Call Spread' opportunity here by buying at Rs 510 call and selling at Rs 540 call of the November series at a net premium cost of around 10 points."

Other top stock picks from MOFSL are Larsen & Toubro, Trent, and Bata.

For Samvat 2078, the brokerage house expects a boost coming to sectors such as travel and tourism, real estate, and ancillary industries.

"Equity markets had a historical journey in Samvat 2077, as it touched new life time highs with Nifty and Sensex surpassing 18,000 and 60,000 mark, respectively, for the first time in history."

"The recent sprint (in Nifty) to 15,000 in Feb '21 and 18,000 in Oct '21, from pandemic lows of 7,600 in Mar '20 - amid lockdowns and other health challenges - has been led by a benign global liquidity, containment of Covid-19 cases, significant pickup in the pace of vaccination, sharp recovery in corporate earnings and a market-friendly budget."

Besides, HDFC Securities have recommended Bharti Airtel as a top pick this Muhurat trading session.

As per HDFC Securities: "Pricing competition with Reliance Jio, regulatory and technological changes and adverse currency movement are key risks faced by the company. However, strong market position in the domestic mobile and non-mobile segment, diversification across businesses, healthy operations in Africa, high financial flexibility makes Bharti Airtel attractive for investment."

"We feel Investors can buy the stock at LTP and add on dips to Rs 623 for a target of Rs 810."

Furthermore, the brokerage house said that last year before Diwali, India was grappling with the aftermath of the first Covid-19 wave.

"There were considerable uncertainties on how the pandemic will impact India and the globe. Stock markets recovered from a steep Covid-19 induced fall and benchmark Nifty was pushing near pre-Covid all-time highs of 12,000 levels. Last year's Diwali picks were issued in such an uncertain environment."

"From those turbulent times to this Diwali, the pendulum has swung the other way. Markets have rallied 50 per cent since last Diwali and many stocks have zoomed to new all-time highs."

The brokerage house also recommended Alembic Pharma, Cadila Healthcare, Credit Access Grameen, Gujarat Gas, ICICI Bank, Infosys, and Mphasis.

The special Muhurat trading session, held every year on Diwali day, is considered to be auspicious for stock market trading.

The trading during the special session will commence from 6.15 p.m. and end at 7.15 p.m. on Thursday.

It is believed that the Muhurat trading on this day brings wealth and prosperity throughout the year.

This ritual has been observed for ages by the trading community.

The Indian equity market will be closed on Friday, November 5, to mark Diwali Balipratipada.

