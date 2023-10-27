Muhurat Trading 2023: Timing For Special One Hour Session On Diwali Announced

BSE Muhurat Trading: Timing for Muhurat trading has been announced by the Bombay Stock Exchange. It is going to be held between 6 pm and 7:15 pm IST on November 12, Sunday.

Every year, the stock exchange organizes a special one-hour session known as ‘Muhurat Trading’ on the occasion of Diwali since the stock exchanges are closed on the day due to the national holiday. The day is considered auspicious for trade, so it is opened for one hour to buy and sell securities.

The Significance of Muhurat Trading

The significance of Mahurat trading is more symbolic and traditional than a serious trading session. It's considered auspicious to start something new on Diwali, including trading in the stock market. People believe that conducting trades during this time can bring prosperity and good luck for the coming year.

However, the actual trading volume during Muhurat trading is often quite low, and it's not a big market event. Most traders and investors use it as an opportunity to buy or sell a small quantity of shares, similar to making a wish for good fortune in their investments. Muhurat trading originated at the BSE in 1957.