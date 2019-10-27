Muhurat trading: Sensex gains 192 points; Nifty ends at 11,627

Benchmark indices closed in the green on the Muhurat Trading Day on Sunday with the BSE Sensex gaining 192.14 points to close at 39,250.20 and the Nifty50 advanced 43.30 points to end at 11,627.20. The Nifty Midcap index went up 0.6 percent and Smallcap index jumped 1.2 percent. About three shares gained for every share falling on the BSE.

Tata Motors, Vedanta, Infosys, M&M and ITC were top gainers while Bharti Infratel and Titan Company were biggest losers. Muhurat trading on stock bourses marking the beginning of Samvat 2076 started at 6.15 pm. During muhurat trading the stock exchanges in India open up for one-hour auspicious trading session.

The concept of Muhurat trading was started in 1957 on the BSE and in 1992 on the NSE. The muhurat trading session marks the beginning of the new Hindu year on the day of Diwali.

According to NSE, all trades executed in muhurat trading session on Sunday shall result in settlement obligations. From the last Muhurat trading session, which was on November 7, 2018, the Nifty advanced 1,131.85 points (10.75 percent) while Sensex gained 4,306.47 points (12.31 percent).

In the last ten years, the benchmark Nifty50 has failed to return more than 1 per cent on Muhurat trading even once but in 2008, the index went up as much as 6 per cent.

Stock exchanges will remain closed on October 28 on the occasion of Diwali Balipratipada.