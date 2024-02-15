trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2721738
National Stock Exchange To Conduct Special Live Trading Session On March 2: Here's All You Need To Know

In a circular issued on February 14, the NSE informed its members about the special session scheduled for March 2.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Pawan Rai|Last Updated: Feb 15, 2024, 07:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau
National Stock Exchange To Conduct Special Live Trading Session On March 2: Here's All You Need To Know File Photo

New Delhi: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has announced that it will hold a special live trading session on Saturday, March 2, 2024. This session will involve switching over to the disaster recovery (DR) site during intraday trading. The purpose of this special session is to bolster the resilience of the exchange in the face of unforeseen incidents that could disrupt its operations.

In a circular issued on February 14, the NSE informed its members about the special session scheduled for March 2. (Also Read: Indian Websites, Applications Saw Over 5.14 Billion Cyberattacks In 2023: Report)

This initiative aligns with the mandate set by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), requiring market infrastructure intermediaries (MIIs) to execute a switch to their DR site as part of their business continuity plan. (Also Read: From Investment To Income: A Rs 5-7 Lakh Investment In This Business Idea Could Yield Rs 1.5 Lakh Monthly Returns)

Session Details

The special live trading session will unfold in two phases. The first phase will kick off with a 45-minute session starting at 9:15 am. Following this, the second session will commence at 11:30 am and conclude at 12:30 pm.

Market Regulations

During the March 2 session, futures contracts will be subject to a five percent operating range to manage volatility effectively. Additionally, securities in the Future and Options (F&O) segment will have upper and lower circuit limits of five percent, while those with a two percent limit will maintain their existing circuit limit.

These measures are put in place to prevent excessive market volatility and ensure stability during the live trading session.

Previous Postponement

Originally scheduled for January 20, the special session was postponed due to the Ram Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya. Consequently, a full-fledged trading session took place on January 20, and January 22 was declared a holiday for stock markets.

Market Performance

Meanwhile, equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 ended positively for the second consecutive session on Wednesday, February 14.

This uptrend was fueled by gains from select heavyweights, including SBI, Reliance Industries, and Axis Bank, amidst mixed global cues. The Sensex closed 268 points higher at 71,822.83, while the Nifty 50 settled at 21,840.05, up 97 points.

