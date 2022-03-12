Navi IPO: Sachin Bansal's fintech company files draft papers for Rs 3,350-crore IPO

New Delhi: Sachin Bansal-led Navi Technologies has filed preliminary papers with Sebi to raise Rs 3,350 crore through an initial public offering (IPO). The proposed IPO is completely through a fresh issue of equity shares and there will be no offer-for-sale (OFS), according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

Flipkart co-founder Bansal, who has invested around Rs 4,000 crore into Navi till date, is not diluting his stake in the IPO. According to people familiar with the matter, the initial share-sale is likely to open in June.

Going by the draft papers, the company may explore a pre-IPO placement aggregating to Rs 670 crore. If such placement is undertaken, the size of the public issue will be reduced. Proceeds of the IPO will be used to invest in subsidiaries -- Navi Finserv Pvt Ltd (NFPL) and Navi General Insurance Ltd (NGIL) -- and for general corporate purposes.

After moving out of Flipkart, Bansal - along with Ankit Agarwal - founded Navi in 2018. Navi Technologies is a tech-driven financial products and services company. Since the company's incorporation, it has expanded offerings under the "Navi" brand to include personal loans, home loans, general insurance and mutual funds. It also offers microfinance loans through a wholly-owned subsidiary, under the "Chaitanya" brand. As per its website, Navi is a digital lending app that provides loans of up to Rs 20 lakh instantly through a completely paperless process.

ICICI Securities, BofA Securities and Axis Capital, Credit Suisse Securities (India) Pvt Ltd and Edelweiss Financial Services are the book running lead managers to the public issue. To enter the microfinance segment, Navi had acquired Chaitanya India Fin Credit for Rs 739 crore in 2019. Chaitanya had also applied to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for a universal banking licence.

